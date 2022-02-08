70% senior living real estate projects in South India: Report

Real estate developers are offering senior living housing projects on outright sale or lease basis. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

Southern cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Coimbatore take up 70 percent share of the overall senior living real estate projects in India, a report by Housing.com titled The Silver Economy - A Perspective on Senior Living in India, said.

Geographically, most senior living projects in India are concentrated in the southern cities, with Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Coimbatore leading the tally, followed by the west and north, it said.

The report noted that a significant number of senior citizens have started looking for retirement homes in the range of Rs 1-2 crore. The preferred configuration continues to be 2BHK apartments in the less than Rs 45 lakh price bracket, it said.

Globally, senior living has emerged as a strong residential real estate segment, especially in developed countries which have older population profiles. In India, while the segment is still in the nascent stage, the concept has taken roots in the past two decades.

Population ageing is one of the four major global demographic ‘megatrends’ along with population growth, international migration, and urbanisation. Currently, there are 0.8 billion people aged 65 years or over, which is projected to increase to 1.5 billion by 2050, registering a staggering growth of 113 percent, the report noted.

In comparison, the working population is expected to see a mere 20 percent growth in the same period. What's more, older people currently account for one-fifth of the population in 17 countries; the United Nations projections indicated that this would be the case for nearly 155 countries by 2100.

Sensing an immense opportunity, many real estate developers have started to cater to this demand, either through the development of standalone senior living projects or building dedicated towers with necessary amenities for senior citizens within a regular group housing project, it said

"India’s 1.3 billion population is aging faster than before. The population of senior residents (above 60 years) is projected to register a 130 percent growth between 2020 and 2050 and is set to reach a whopping 320 million from the current 139 million," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com. These portals are owned by REA India, which is part of Australia’s REA group.

He said that the sheer size of the population in this age group presents a huge investment potential in this niche space.

"There is a genuine case for development of senior living as a separate asset class in India's real estate sector similar to co-working and co-living that have emerged as important asset classes in the last few years," Agarwala added.

Ashiana Housing, Columbia Pacific Communities and Max group's Antara are major developers in this segment.

Commenting on the report, Mohit Nirula, CEO of Columbia Pacific Communities, said,“The solution offered by well-designed and managed senior living communities serves the needs of its residents on the day they move in and is geared to adapt and evolve as these needs change over time.”

Ankur Gupta, JMD, Ashiana Housing Ltd, opined that with senior living communities continuing to grow in metros and smaller cities in the country, it is expected that in the coming years a variety of aspects in terms of services and amenities will evolve.

“However, developers need to focus on making these projects more viable from the point of view of consumers. In times to come, the development firms will need to add superior quality projects to their portfolios and infuse premium community living experiences,” he said.

Rajit Mehta, MD & CEO, Antara Senior Care, and MD, Max India, said, “We need more structured care programmes, targeted policies, specialised medical services, senior-friendly architecture, and socio-economic/financial interventions to ensure a better quality of life for them.”

Real estate developers are offering senior living housing projects on outright sale or lease basis. There are different models of senior living housing, broadly divided into independent living; assisted living; skilled or nursing care; and continuing care retirement community.