Delhi to get world-class railway station at Bijwasan; Safdarjung station to also get a new swanky building by 2024

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is currently working on the redevelopment of two railway stations in Delhi that will not only transform their look but also will prove to be a game changer in enhancing rail facilities and connectivity. The two stations are Bijwasan and Safdarjung. While Bijwasan is adjacent to Dwarka Sector 21, Safdarjung station is at one of the prime locations of the national capital. It’s just 10 minutes from Delhi Metro’s Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh station and near the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave.

Bijwasan Railway Station Redevelopment

The idea is to transform the small local station in one of Delhi’s suburbs into a world-class transport hub by 2024. Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd, which was awarded the project worth Rs 270.82 crore, has already begun work at the site.

The main parts of the project are a terminal station building of 30,400 sq m, an air concourse of 12,500 sq m, a circulating road network of 1,23,500 sq m (roads in and around the station premises for smooth entry/exit of vehicles/passengers) and external development including a sewage treatment plant and water treatment plant. The contractor is currently constructing the terminal station building and air concourse area.

The greenfield development of Bijwasan railway station will have eight platforms (two at present) with four passenger subways. Provisions have also been made for congestion-free entry/exit besides ensuring separate movement paths for departing and arriving passengers.

The station will also have separate pick-up and drop-off zones besides multi-modal integration with different transport modes like Delhi Metro, the proposed Interstate Bus Terminal and private vehicles. The airspace concourse will host a waiting area, retail shops and other commuter-centric facilities. To enable smooth passenger commutes, the station will have facilities like lifts and escalators.

RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja told Moneycontrol that Bijwasan station will see increased traffic going ahead as it will facilitate the introduction of new trains from the station.

“We are increasing capacity all around Delhi. A new terminal is coming up at the Bijwasan station. I think it will be visible before March 2024. The construction of a high-quality mega terminal is in progress at the Bijwasan station and there will be commercial development as well. The track infrastructure is being looked after by Northern Railways and the terminal building, concourse, passenger area and other development works are being done by the RLDA,” said Dudeja.

Safdarjung Railway Station Redevelopment

The makeover of Safdarjung Railway Station is underway at a cost of around Rs 384 crore. The station post-redevelopment will have a built-up area of 41,350 sq m. It will not only transform the station into a modern transportation hub but will also bring in an integrated office facility along with retail development.

The key elements of the project include the creation of a modern station building, a connecting concourse, modernisation of the platform infrastructure and an office complex with a retail facility interlinked with the station building. Seamless pedestrian movement is designed by segregating arrival and departure through lifts and escalators. Separate drop-off/ pick-up plazas have been proposed for private cars/taxis/autos, besides specific slots for buses.

The railway station building will house an arrival hall, ticketing, and shopping and waiting areas with passenger facilities on the ground floor. The first floor will have an executive lounge, waiting area, food courts and medical room, among other amenities. Various facilities and amenities for railway supporting staff have been proposed on the ground and second floors. The building will have six lifts and two fire towers. A fire tower is basically an enclosed staircase which can only be approached through landings or lobbies separated from the floor areas and the staircase by fire-resisting doors and is open to the outer air. Energy-efficient lamps for lighting will be solar-powered. The redevelopment work is likely to be completed before 2024.

Alongside, there is a plan to construct a seven-storey block of offices measuring 41,361 sq m on the eastern side of the station. The office blocks will be for entities under the railway ministry such as RLDA, Centre for Railway Information Systems and Container Corporation of India, and other public sector undertakings. The office space will be available on lease for 60 years.

The RLDA is currently handling 125 commercial greenfield sites, 84 railway colony redevelopment projects, 123 multifunctional complexes and over 100 railway station redevelopment projects across India.