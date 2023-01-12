 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Chintels Paradiso still await 'order of settlement' with builder; urge authorities to expedite the process

Ashish Mishra
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Residents are demanding either good enough compensation to buy a comparable apartment in the same or similar location, or give them new flats at the same site.

Residents of Chintels Paradiso, a housing complex in Gurugram, where a portion of tower D had collapsed in February last year killing two persons, claim that the district administration is yet to issue the “order of settlement” to finalise the liabilities of the builder with the residents.

Residents said that the timeline to settle the dues with the builder was 60 days from the date of issuance of demolition order of tower D, which has already passed.

The district administration, had on November 9 last year, ordered demolition of tower D of the society after it was found unfit for habitation. The demolition order had also noted that the builder will have to settle the dues with the residents within 60 days.

Rakesh Hooda, President of the Chintels Paradiso Resident Welfare Association (RWA), told Moneycontrol that there has been no progress in the direction of settling the dues of the residents who have been evacuated from tower D.

“The deadline to settle the dues and liabilities of the affected residents have passed but there has been no progress on this front so far. Neither the administration has issued the ‘order of settlement’ nor the builder has connected with us to settle our claims, even as the period of 60 days has passed. This is highly insensitive on the part of the concerned authorities,” Hooda told Moneycontrol.

He said that the residents have also sought time from the Gurugram district administration to discuss the issue.

Ashish Mishra
Prinicipal Correspondent|moneycontrol