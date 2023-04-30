 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chintels Paradiso Collapse: Developer offers redevelopment, buyback option to residents, discontinues rents after April 30

Ashish Mishra
Apr 30, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Two women were killed after ceilings of several flats in tower D had collapsed. IIT-Delhi had recommended the evacuation of residents from towers E and F as well, which is yet to be done.

Chintels India Private Limited, the developer of Chintels Paradiso housing society in Gurugram, a portion of which had collapsed in February last year killing two women, has offered two options to the residents of towers D, E, and F of the complex.

These include a buyback at the rate of Rs 6,500 per square feet (psf), or redevelopment of flats at the same site. The builder has decided to discontinue the rentals being given to residents of these towers, from April 30.

The developer said that those opting for reconstruction of flats will have to pay an extra Rs 1,000 psf (based on the super built-up area) as there has been “exponential increase” in the prices of building material and labour.