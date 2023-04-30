Chintels Paradiso Collapse: Developer offers redevelopment, buyback option to residents, discontinues rents after April 30

Chintels India Private Limited, the developer of Chintels Paradiso housing society in Gurugram, a portion of which had collapsed in February last year killing two women, has offered two options to the residents of towers D, E, and F of the complex.

These include a buyback at the rate of Rs 6,500 per square feet (psf), or redevelopment of flats at the same site. The builder has decided to discontinue the rentals being given to residents of these towers, from April 30.

The developer said that those opting for reconstruction of flats will have to pay an extra Rs 1,000 psf (based on the super built-up area) as there has been “exponential increase” in the prices of building material and labour.

The developer has apprised the district administration about these offers through a letter to the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Director General of Town and Country Planning, Haryana.

Towers D, E, and F of Chintels Paradiso housing complex, located in sector 109 in Gurugram, were declared “structurally unsafe” by IIT-Delhi, and residents were told to evacuate. The residents of tower D have been living on rent — paid by the builder — in alternative accommodations.

In its letter to the DC, Gurugram, Chintels India said that as instructed by the administration they are offering two options for settlement to the flat owners of towers D, E, and F.

In option one, the builder has offered to pay an all-inclusive price of Rs 6,500 psf (super built-up area). In addition, it will also refund the stamp duty paid by the flat owners.

“Since a large number of flat owners expressed their desire to continue to stay in the project, so in option two, we are willing to get the property repaired or re-built by some reputed contractor, as per the technical requirements recommended by CSIR-CBRI, and hand over possession within 36 months from the date of receipt of all necessary approvals and removal of any other hurdles in going ahead with the construction,” the developer said in its letter to the administration.

There has been no reaction yet from Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on this development.

The builder added that in case any tower needs to be re-built, each flat owner who opts for this offer will receive a flat of the same size and layout as the flat owned by them at present.

“Furthermore, considering the exponential increase in the prices of building materials and labour, we will charge a nominal amount of Rs 1,000 psf (super built-up area), which shall be paid in easy instalments.

In light of these two options, from which all flat owners of towers D, E, and F are free to choose, we will discontinue payment of rent for all alternative accommodation provided by us for the flat owners with effect from April 30, 2023,” the developer said.

Rakesh Hooda, President of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the society, said that the RWA would like the DC to decide in consultation with homeowners, who are the impacted parties.

"For us, the priority is to protect the interests of homeowners, who have invested hard-earned money in these apartments, and whose dreams have been shattered," Hooda told Moneycontrol.

JN Yadav, Senior VP, Chintels India, said that the rate being offered is higher than the prevailing market rate of several similar projects in the vicinity.

“As the well-being of our customers is of utmost importance to us, we have given these two options and we are confident that many of the residents will be satisfied. The rate we are offering is higher than the prevailing market rate of several similar projects in the vicinity. We understand the difficulties and uncertainty that was faced by residents following the incident and hope that this will satisfy them and restore their faith in our commitment to give them a safe and secure home,” Yadav said.

On February 10, 2022, two women were killed after the ceilings of several flats in tower D of Chintels Paradiso collapsed.

Following the collapse of the towers, besides the police, an investigation team from IIT-Delhi was asked to conduct a structural audit.

In November 2022, the Gurugram district administration ordered the demolition of tower D after it was found unfit for habitation. The demolition order also noted that there was sagging in one of the balconies of tower F and other signs of distress in various other flats of towers E and F.

IIT-Delhi, in its report in February this year, recommended the evacuation of residents from towers E and F as well, which is yet to be done.