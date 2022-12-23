 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chintels Paradiso case: Evacuation of towers E and F still to take place; residents claim safety audit reports not yet received

Ashish Mishra
Dec 23, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST

The Gurugram district administration had, in November, ordered demolition of tower D after it was found unfit for habitation. The demolition order had also noted that there was sagging in one of the balconies of tower F, and other distress signs in various other flats of towers E and F. The administration had advised evacuation of these two towers.

More than a month after the district administration recommended evacuation of towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram, where a portion of tower D had collapsed in February killing two persons, the residents continue to live on the buildings in question.

Residents of Chintels Paradiso have claimed that they are yet to get the structural safety audit report of two other towers ― E and F ― and are living under constant threat to their lives.

Residents said that the report was to be given to them in November this year, but it is yet to happen.

In November, the Gurugram district administration had ordered demolition of tower D of the society after it was found unfit for habitation. The demolition order had also noted that there was sagging in one of the balconies of tower F and other signs of distress in various other flats of towers E and F. As a result, the administration had advised evacuation of these two towers.

Rakesh Hooda, President of the Chintels Paradiso Resident Welfare Association (RWA), said that people are still living in these two towers as there is no clarity on the issue.

Residents wants to vacate their flats only when they get the structural audit reports of these towers, so that they can also assess the gravity of the situation themselves.

