Bombay HC asks MahaRERA to decide on extension of registration of a lapsed realty project within three months

Dec 03, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

The home buyers say they have been waiting for possession for 12 years. The project was originally launched in 2009 by Nirmal Lifestyle. When it did not take off, the rights were sold to Ricardo Constructions, a subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji

Home buyers of US Open project in Mumbai's Mulund area.

The Bombay High Court (HC) has directed Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) to decide within three months on the application filed by Ricardo Constructions, a subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji (SP), for extension of registration of a real estate project named US Open, in Mulund, Mumbai.

Background

The petitioners, in this case, the home buyers in the project, formed an association and approached the Bombay HC. They alleged that they have been waiting for possession of their homes for 12 years now, but have not been able to get one. The project was originally launched in 2009 by Nirmal Lifestyle. However, it did not take off.

Owing to this, Nirmal Lifestyle in June 2019, sold the rights to the project of Ricardo Constructions. Thereafter, the new developer promised possession in September 2021. But that too, did not happen, say the home buyers. Now with the twin lapses of the promised date and RERA registration, there is no clarity on the construction or extension of the registration with MahaRERA.

Bombay HC order