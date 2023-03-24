 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of China leases office space in Mumbai for 5 yrs at starting monthly rent of Rs 46.3 lakh

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 24, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

The office space, spread 9,300 sq ft, has been rented for Rs 500 per sq ft per month. It is loacted at Maker Maxity. Brokers say this deal is an outlier as the average rent for Grade A commercial space in top-end commercial buildings in Bandra-Kurla Complex is in the range of Rs 260-320 per sq ft per month, and Rs 445-475 per sq ft in Maker Maxity.

Bank of China has leased an office space spread across an area of 9,300 sq ft at a rent of Rs 500 per sq ft per month at Maker Maxity, Mumbai, for five years.

This indicates there is still strength in the A-grade commercial market in the financial capital, despite the slowdown.

The leave-and-licence agreement, accessed by Propstack, a real-estate data platform, showed that the deal was signed between Agni Commex LLP and Bank of China Ltd on March 9, 2023, documents showed.

Real-estate brokers told MoneyControl this deal is an outlier in terms of commercial rentals as the average rent for Grade A commercial space in top-end commercial buildings in core Bandra-Kurla Complex is in the range of Rs 260-320 per sq ft per month. The average rent in Maker Maxity is in the Rs 445-475 per sq ft per month range.