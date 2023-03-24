Bank of China leases office space in Mumbai for 5 yrs at starting monthly rent of Rs 46.3 lakh

Bank of China has leased an office space spread across an area of 9,300 sq ft at a rent of Rs 500 per sq ft per month at Maker Maxity, Mumbai, for five years.

This indicates there is still strength in the A-grade commercial market in the financial capital, despite the slowdown.

The leave-and-licence agreement, accessed by Propstack, a real-estate data platform, showed that the deal was signed between Agni Commex LLP and Bank of China Ltd on March 9, 2023, documents showed.

Real-estate brokers told MoneyControl this deal is an outlier in terms of commercial rentals as the average rent for Grade A commercial space in top-end commercial buildings in core Bandra-Kurla Complex is in the range of Rs 260-320 per sq ft per month. The average rent in Maker Maxity is in the Rs 445-475 per sq ft per month range.

Vandana Ramnani