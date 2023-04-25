 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahmedabad has highest willingness to adopt e-vehicles while Pune tops on ease of moving in 2022: Report

Ashish Mishra
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

Among other findings, Chennai has the best cycling infrastructures, Aizawl is a top performer in clean mobility and Hyderabad leads in the future of mobility

Ahmedabad has the highest willingness to adopt electric vehicles while the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad scored the highest on ease of moving in 2022, closely followed by Mumbai and Coimbatore, a study titled Ease of Moving Index India (EoMI) Report 2022 stated.

The report, which has been prepared by OMI Foundation, was jointly released by Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, and Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, on April 25.

OMI Foundation is a policy research and social innovation think tank operating at the intersection of mobility innovation, governance and public good.

The Ese of Moving Index report presents a scorecard on the state of mobility in a city.