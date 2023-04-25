RBI ups gold reserves post pandemic as risk aversion sets in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased its gold reserves due to uncertainties in financial markets that have triggered risk aversion. According to a Moneycontrol analysis of RBI data, gold, which constituted around 6 percent of its forex reserves as on March 20, 2020, rose to 7.85 percent as on March 24, 2023. RBI’s gold reserves stood at Rs 3.75 lakh crore on Mar 24, 2023, as against Rs 2.09 as on Mar 20, 2020.

The move, analysts said, isn’t unique to the Indian central bank as other major central banks too have turned to gold post Covid, having become more risk-averse in the backdrop of higher inflation and interest rate fluctuations.

According to Reuters, central banks have added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the maximum any year since 1967, per data shared by the World Gold Council (WGC).

“Gold acts like a cross-border currency which is a safe liquid asset amid global uncertainty. It also offers the benefit of basket diversification to central banks,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

