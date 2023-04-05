RBI added 3 tonnes of gold in February, taking total reserves of India to 790.2 tonnes: World Gold Council

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought 3 tonnes of gold in the month of February, taking the total gold reserves to 790.2 tonnes of the country, according to the World Gold Council data.

With this buying, India holds 8 percent of the total world's gold reserves.

According to the data, in Q1 2022 the total gold reserves of India were 760.42 tonnes, 767.89 tonnes in Q2 2022, 785.35 tonnes in Q3 2022, and 787.40 tonnes in Q4 2022.

This gold reserve data – compiled using IMF IFS statistics – tracks central banks’ reported purchases and sales along with gold as a percentage of their international reserves, the report said.

Gold plays an important part in central banks’ reserve management, and they are significant holders of gold.

Gold prices traded above the key $2,000-per-ounce mark, hitting over a one-year high. A fall of 0.1 percent in the dollar index also contributed to making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Domestic gold prices were up 7 percent because of the appreciation in the Indian Rupee, according to Quantum Mutual Fund view's Gold Outlook for April.

Gold prices rallied 2 percent to hit their highest in more than a year on April 4, 2023, after another round of weaker US economic data indicated a slowing economy and strengthened expectations of a less-aggressive US Federal Reserve policy.

Quantum Mutual Fund View's Gold Outlook for April said that a fresh round of easing will undermine the Fed’s efforts to bring inflation down which continues to stay stubbornly high. Higher inflation bodes well for gold.

The report added that easing will also hurt the Federal Reserve’s credibility. This will be a positive environment for gold as investors realize that a real normalization of monetary policy looks unlikely for an economy hooked onto low-interest rates and high liquidity.