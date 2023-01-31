 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

RBI to partially relax remittance transaction restrictions on SBM Bank

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

The central bank on January 23 asked the bank to stop all remittance transactions under LRS due some material supervisory concerns

The central bank said the bank has initiated corrective actions and made submission for relaxation of the restrictions.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 partially relaxed restrictions on SBM Bank (India) Ltd related to transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), the apex bank said in a release.

“The bank has initiated corrective actions and made submission for relaxation of the restrictions. Based on the submission and also to provide relief to the affected customers of the bank, it has been decided to partially relax the restrictions by allowing ATM/POS transactions under LRS through KYC compliant internationally active debit cards issued by the bank," the RBI said.

The relaxation is up to March 15, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Earlier, on January 23, the central bank barred SBM Bank (India) Ltd from transactions under LRS till further orders.