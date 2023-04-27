 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI reassessing quality, coverage of branch audit in private banks, says Governor Das

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 27, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

The comments come at a time when several instances if of accounting irregularities have been reported in some large banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on April 27 the central bank was doing a fresh assessment of the quality and the coverage of statutory branch audit in private sector banks.

“As regards to statutory branch audit of private sector banks, we are doing a fresh assessment of quality and coverage of such audits,” Das said. “In the RBI, we attach a lot of attention to skill building and capacity development of our employees.”

The RBI governor was addressing the Global Conference on Financial Resilience.

The comments are significant against the backdrop of rising instances of accounting irregularities reported in some of the large banks over the last few years.