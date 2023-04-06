 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI, NPCI in talks with several countries to enhance footprints of UPI, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 06, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) are in discussion with various countries to have Unified Payments Interface arrangements, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

He further added that this will enhance the footprints of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

“Already the RBI and NPCI are in dialogues, in discussion with a number of countries to have similar arrangements as we have with Singapore, and to enhance the footprints of the UPI,” Das said during the post-monetary policy press conference on April 6.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong launched the cross-border linkage between the two nations using their respective Fast Payment Systems - India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow.