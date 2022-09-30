RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps to 5.9% in fight against persistently high inflation

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The hike has taken the repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, to 5.90 percent – the highest level since April 2019 – from 5.40 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30 announced a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate stepping up its fight against persistently high inflation.
Repo is the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point. With the latest rate hike, the repo rate now stands at 5.9 per cent.
Announcing the policy decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted the worry of the rate-setting panel on inflation and said the central bank is watching the price situation closely
A 50 bps increase in the repo rate this week is the fourth consecutive one since May. This has taken the repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, to 5.90 per cent – the highest level since April 2019 – from 5.40 per cent.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on September 28 and will announce the outcome on September 30.
The MPC has increased the policy repo rate by 140 basis points since May to quell inflationary pressure. The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which had started showing signs of moderation since May, has again firmed up to seven per cent in August. The RBI takes into account retail inflation while framing its bi-monthly monetary policy.
September 30, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
RBI Monetary Policy | What is the message from Shaktikanta Das to markets?
September 30, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
RBI gave a “Mai Hoon Na” policy: Nilesh Shah, Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company
September 30, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
RBI to seek feedback for additional framework on securitisation of stressed assets
September 30, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address post-policy press conference at 12 noon
September 30, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
Should banks follow credit loss model for provisioning: RBI to seek industry views
September 30, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
''Reluctance to change stance from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ indicates more monetary policy tightening likely in the pipeline''
September 30, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
We expect the MPC to hike 35bps in the December policy: Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank
September 30, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
Market shrugs off nervousness as RBI sticks to predictions; rate sensitive stocks gain
September 30, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
RBI to continue two-way liquidity fine-tuning operations; liquidity situation to be constantly monitored
September 30, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
Catch Key Highlights from RBI Monetary Policy so far:
September 30, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
With this repo rate hike, home loans to get dearer: Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group
September 30, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
RBI does not have any fixed exchange rate in mind, enters market to curb volatility
September 30, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
Forex reserve $537.5 billion as on Sep 23, compares favourably with most peer economies
September 30, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
RBI to now conduct only 14-day VRRR auctions; 28-day VRRR merged: Das
September 30, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
September 30, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
Inflation projection retained at 6.7% for FY23: RBI Governor
September 30, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
CPI remains “elevated” due to large adverse supply shocks, firming up of domestic demand: RBI Governor
September 30, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9% as battle on inflation continues in full swing
September 30, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
Dollar drumroll continues; India rupee's needs a guide in RBI
September 30, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Consensus is for a 50bps hike, says IFA Global ahead of MPC meeting