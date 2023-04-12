 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI may maintain status quo on rates in June as CPI inflation falls below 6%, say economists

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

India’s headline CPI inflation fell to 5.66 percent last month from 6.44 percent in February. The latest CPI inflation print is the lowest in 15 months.

In April Monetary policy, the RBI surprised markets by leaving the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain the status quo on rates in the upcoming monetary policy in June as March Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell below the upper tolerance band of 6 percent, economists said.

Further, they expect that the CPI inflation is likely to remain lower in the coming quarters as the impact of a high base effect lingers.

Despite inflation returning to the RBI's tolerance band of 2-6 percent after two months, it has now been above the medium-term target of 4 percent for 42 months in a row.