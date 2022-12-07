 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

RBI extends dispensation of enhanced HTM limit to March 31, 2024

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 07, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

Banks will now be allowed to include securities acquired between September 1, 2020 and March 31, 2024 in the enhanced HTM limit.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 7 extended the dispensation of an enhanced limit of the held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolio of the government securities till March 31, 2024.

The central bank announced this in a statement on developmental and regulatory policies in the monetary policy.

Further, it said banks will now be allowed to include securities acquired between September 1, 2020 and March 31, 2024 in the enhanced HTM limit.

"The HTM limits would be restored from 23 percent to 19.5 percent in a phased manner starting from the quarter ending June 30, 2024," the RBI said in a release.

Earlier this year, the central bank increased the limit to 23 percent from 22 percent earlier for securities that can be placed in the HTM category.

Money market dealers said that this move will help yields on the bonds to rise as more buying can be seen from the banks going forward.