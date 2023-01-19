 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Bulletin: With retail inflation below 6%, first milestone of monetary policy is passed

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

After staying above the 2-6 percent band for most part of 2022, retail inflation started falling below 6 percent upper band in the last two readings, offering some comfort to the policymakers.

With retail inflation falling below the 6 percent upper band in recent months, the first milestone of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) is passed, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monthly bulletin released on January 19 said.

Subsequently, India's economy has seen improvement in macroeconomic stability with inflation being brought into the tolerance band and lead indicators suggesting current account deficit on course to narrow, according to the January Bulletin.

"Macroeconomic stability is getting bolstered with inflation being brought into the tolerance band and lead indicators suggesting that the current account deficit is on course to narrow through the rest of 2022 and 2023," the RBI Bulletin added.

According to the Bulletin,  recent data arrivals indicate that the first milestone of monetary policy is being passed– bringing inflation into the tolerance band.  "The objective during 2023 is to tether inflation therein
so that it aligns with the target by 2024 – the second milestone," the Bulletin said.

These observations are critical as markets are eagerly awaiting for future policy cues from the central bank. RBI bulletin doesn't represent the views of the central bank but offers some insights into the thinking on various aspects of economy and policymaking.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) has hiked the key repo rate by 225 basis points since May last year to control inflation. One bps is one hundredth of a percentage point. There is an expectation that the MPC may pause going ahead.