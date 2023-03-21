RBI Bulletin: Inflation expected to range between 5% and 5.6% in FY2024

The retail inflation is expected to range tightly between 5 percent and 5.6 percent if the country manages to deal with the El Nino event, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on March 21.

“Over the financial year ahead (2023-24), inflation is expected to range tightly between 5.0 and 5.6 percent if India survives an El Nino event adversely affecting the southwest monsoon, given global uncertainties,” the Bulletin said.

RBI bulletin is a monthly publication that gives insights into the economic developments in both India and abroad.

India's headline retail inflation rate edged down to 6.44 percent in February from a three-month high of 6.52 percent hit in January, data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.

The moderation in headline inflation by 8 basis points (bps) between January and February was driven by a favourable base effect of 24 bps, which more than offset the positive momentum of 17 bps, the bulletin said. One basis point is one hundredth of percentage point. Related stories Banking Central | Why Uday Kotak was spot on in warning on Credit Suisse

Central banks try to calm markets after UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 bn

Government invites applications for RBI deputy governor post During the month, prices increased month-on-month (m-o-m) by 41 bps in the core category and by 5 bps in the fuel group, whereas food and beverages group recorded a negative momentum of 6 bps. The marginal easing of headline inflation, however, was driven by moderation in y-o-y inflation within fuel, and core (excluding food and fuel) categories. The bulletin also said that the core inflation continues to defy the distinct softening of input costs. The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during the February monetary policy projected average inflation at 5.3 per cent for 2023-24 on the assumption of a normal monsoon. In Q1 at 5.0 per cent, Q2 at 5.4 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent and Q4 at 5.6 per cent. On February 9, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had forecast the possibility of El Niño, which is known to have a negative impact on the monsoon system, over the tropical eastern Pacific after three straight La Niña years. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials El Niño is a major parameter for the monsoons and there have been instances of below-normal or normal rain during El Niño years.

Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15