RBI Bulletin: Inflation expected to range between 5% and 5.6% in FY2024

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

India's headline retail inflation rate edged down to 6.44 percent in February from a three-month high of 6.52 percent hit in January.

The retail inflation is expected to range tightly between 5 percent and 5.6 percent if the country manages to deal with the El Nino event, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on March 21.

“Over the financial year ahead (2023-24), inflation is expected to range tightly between 5.0 and 5.6 percent if India survives an El Nino event adversely affecting the southwest monsoon, given global uncertainties,” the Bulletin said.

RBI bulletin is a monthly publication that gives insights into the economic developments in both India and abroad.

