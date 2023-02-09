 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rate hikes beyond 6.5% could pose unwarranted risks to growth unless inflationary pressures re-emerge

Deepak Jasani
Feb 09, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

After frontloaded rate hikes since May 2022, there could be a strong case now to put a brake on monetary tightening. Much of the impact of the front-loaded policy action is yet to be felt in the real economy.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points (4-2 majority) taking it to 6.5 percent, as expected by the majority of market participants, while remaining focused on withdrawal of accommodation. The lack of a change in stance disappointed a set of market participants; perhaps a sustained moderation in inflation could have led to a shift in the view of other MPC members.

The rate was hiked despite the fact that the balance of risks has shifted decisively away from inflation to growth, both domestically and globally. However, resilient high-frequency indicators and continued rate hikes by global central banks could have spurred the MPC action even as headline inflation has shown some signs of moderation. Monetary policy acts with a lag — it may take 3-4 quarters for the policy rate to be transmitted to the real economy, and the peak effect may take as long as 5-6 quarters. A rate hike of 25 bps seems justified on the back of high, persistent, sticky core inflation — above 6 percent, the upper end of the tolerance band — to keep inflation expectations anchored.

Improving global outlook