RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Family awaits brother's arrival from Dubai, cremation in evening

Aug 14, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala news live updates: Jhunjhunwala was brought dead at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai at 6:45 am on Sunday, according to TV channel CNN IBN.

News Updates Live: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street, has passed away at the age of 62. The billionaire investor passed away early on Sunday morning because of kidney ailments, according to sources.

August 14, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

India has not only lost a great stockbroker, but it has also lost a man who believed in India & who recognized the potential of Indian companies.He was a great human being& a great philanthropist & supported many causes: Suhel Seth, friend of Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (ANI)

August 14, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

Which is the one formula the Big Bull aka Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held sacred?

- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Big Bull of Indian stock markets, had fallen back on one mathematical formula time and again.

- It captured the importance of both the company’s ability to generate profits and the market’s perception of its ability to generate profits.

- “I was introduced to a simple mathematical equation. Earnings per share (EPS) x price earnings ratio (PER) = price. It was apparent that when both the variables determining price, that is EPS and PER gain, the stock prices explode,” he said in an interview with N Mahalakshmi, formerly editor of Outlook Business. Read details here,

August 14, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

So many memories flashing by since morning: Aditya Gosh, co-founder, Akasa, in which Jhunjhunwala is an investor

- "I am on my way to Mumbai. I am At a loss of words. Shocked. Saddened. Numb. This is a deeply personal loss. So many memories flashing by since morning. But what remains imprinted in my heart and mind is RJ’s love of life, courage, simplicity of heart, genuine affection and mostly importantly, childlike laughter. May Rakesh Ji’s soul attain Moksha and Sadagati.My thoughts and prayers for Rekha Ji and the children and friends and family,"

August 14, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

RJ was a such a positive person, always bullish on the india growth story which rewarded him: S. Krishnakumar. Director, Lion Hill Capital

- "RJ was a such a positive person, always bullish on the india growth story which rewarded him. He was a self styled investor who had a simple way of looking at a business from a long term big picture lens," saidS. Krishnakumar. Director, Lion Hill Capital.