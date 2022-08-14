RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Family awaits brother's arrival from Dubai, cremation in evening

August 14, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

I have not known anyother individual even remotely similar to him: Prashant Jain, CIO, HDFC AMC

- "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, RJ or big bull as he was popularly known was in a class of his own.

I have not known anyother individual even remotely similar to him. A razor sharp memory and intelligence, clarity of thought, yet the ability to change even strongly held views- sometimes completely, brutally honest in his words, always helpful to those in need of help are some of his qualities that I am sure all those who knew him will agree with me wholeheartedly.One quality that stood out in him was his ability to completely segregate his long term investments from the rest. He was steadfast with his long term investments even in the face of extremely challenging market and business environment, yet very flexible with the rest. A very good judge of people and a die hard optimist for India are some other qualities that stand out for him," he said.

- "In this untimely loss, capital markets have lost a participant par excellence, like no one else and India has lost a true nationalist. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear ones- may God give them strength and may his soul rest in peace. His memories will be etched forever in the memories of all those who met him and the vaccum he leaves behind will take a very very long timeto be filled."