RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Family awaits brother's arrival from Dubai, cremation in evening

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala news live updates: Jhunjhunwala was brought dead at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai at 6:45 am on Sunday, according to TV channel CNN IBN.
News Updates Live: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street, has passed away at the age of 62. The billionaire investor passed away early on Sunday morning because of kidney ailments, according to sources.
India has not only lost a great stockbroker, but it has also lost a man who believed in India & who recognized the potential of Indian companies.He was a great human being& a great philanthropist & supported many causes: Suhel Seth, friend of Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (ANI)
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Big Bull of Indian stock markets, had fallen back on one mathematical formula time and again.
- It captured the importance of both the company’s ability to generate profits and the market’s perception of its ability to generate profits.
- “I was introduced to a simple mathematical equation. Earnings per share (EPS) x price earnings ratio (PER) = price. It was apparent that when both the variables determining price, that is EPS and PER gain, the stock prices explode,” he said in an interview with N Mahalakshmi, formerly editor of Outlook Business. Read details here,
So many memories flashing by since morning: Aditya Gosh, co-founder, Akasa, in which Jhunjhunwala is an investor
- "I am on my way to Mumbai. I am At a loss of words. Shocked. Saddened. Numb. This is a deeply personal loss. So many memories flashing by since morning. But what remains imprinted in my heart and mind is RJ’s love of life, courage, simplicity of heart, genuine affection and mostly importantly, childlike laughter. May Rakesh Ji’s soul attain Moksha and Sadagati.My thoughts and prayers for Rekha Ji and the children and friends and family,"
RJ was a such a positive person, always bullish on the india growth story which rewarded him: S. Krishnakumar. Director, Lion Hill Capital
- "RJ was a such a positive person, always bullish on the india growth story which rewarded him. He was a self styled investor who had a simple way of looking at a business from a long term big picture lens," saidS. Krishnakumar. Director, Lion Hill Capital.
While the heart is grieving over what it has lost, the spirit rejoices over what it has left RIP, my friend, Rakesh: Ramesh Damani
The learnings he shared and his blessings will always be with us at #nazara and we will always value them as a prized possession, tweets Nitish Mittersain
Not just the BigBull, RJ has inspired every Indian to stay optimistic and think big, tweets Porinju Veliyath
Rest in peace our “Yaaro ka Yaar”, “Mr India” and “Mr Market”, tweeted Motilal Oswal
A trader, investor and legend that inspired many. He played the short and long side, and made his peace with the market, tweets Deepak Shenoy
- "RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. A trader, investor and legend that inspired many. He played the short and long side, and made his peace with the market. He will be remembered fondly. Condolences to his family," tweeted Deepak Shenoy.
Akasa Air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO at Akasa Air
- "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline,"Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO at Akasa Air.
He did a lot of charity especially for the education of the girl child, says Ajay Bagga, Market Expert
- "Big Bull , Indian Warren Buffett epithets are well know , the quintessence of RJ was his infectious optimism , humility in knowing how difficult it is to predict the future , but to keep faith in the India Story . Stock picker par excellence with a unique risk taking ability and courage of conviction to pick up companies when they were out of favor or yet to be discovered . He did a lot of charity especially for the education of the girl child," saidAjay Bagga, Market Expert
He could cut across all age groups and didn't care about background, Nilesh Shah about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
- "He could cut across all age groups and didn't care about background. He was one of the few people who influenced my thought process," said Nilesh Shah.
It’s beyond saddening, despite having differed on many stocks, says Shankar Sharma
- "We are too analytical, but rakesh simplified things for most people," he added.
RJ was a great ambassador for India and Indian markets: Samir Arora, CEO, Kyro
- "Used to meet once or twice a year andhave a call once in 6 months with RJ.RJ was a great ambassador for India and Indian markets. Hehas always been genuine and friendly guide," saidSamir Arora,CEO,Kyro.
He was probably the biggest believer in the India story and put not only his words but his entire wealth behind this story and got rewarded for it, said Sushant Bhansali, CEO, Ambit Asset Management
- "The roaring titan of long term investing in India is no more. A shocking news to everyone in the financial world this morning.He was probably the biggest believer in the India story and put not only his words but his entire wealth behind this story and got rewarded for it.A man of passion, simplicity and high conviction heinspired millions of people to believe and invest in the equity participation with Indian corporates. A true legend we all will miss. Be it investor calls, conferences,business TV channels, his roaring presence will be truly missed," saidSushant Bhansali, CEO, Ambit Asset Management.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believed in India and the sheer potential of the country, says N Chandrasekaran, Chairman,Tata Sons
- "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believed in India and the sheer potential of the country. This conviction led him to consistently make bold decisions throughout his life and career. He had tremendous regard for the Tata Group. Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s passing is an irreparable loss and we extend our deep condolences to his family and friends," saidN Chandrasekaran, Chairman,Tata Sons.
His candind and frank views were refreshing in an era of guarded commentary by others, says Rajeev Thakkar, CIO, PPFAS AMC
- "Mr. Rakesh Jhunjunwala had been an icon for aspiring stock investors throughout India. While he as also a trader, what really caught the imagination of people was the kind of wealth creation that was possible by buying and holding on to companies like Titan and CRISIL. His candind and frank views were refreshing in an era of guarded commentary by others. He will be sorely missed by the entire investment community," saidRajeev Thakkar, CIO, PPFAS AMC.
I have not known anyother individual even remotely similar to him: Prashant Jain, CIO, HDFC AMC
- "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, RJ or big bull as he was popularly known was in a class of his own.
I have not known anyother individual even remotely similar to him. A razor sharp memory and intelligence, clarity of thought, yet the ability to change even strongly held views- sometimes completely, brutally honest in his words, always helpful to those in need of help are some of his qualities that I am sure all those who knew him will agree with me wholeheartedly.One quality that stood out in him was his ability to completely segregate his long term investments from the rest. He was steadfast with his long term investments even in the face of extremely challenging market and business environment, yet very flexible with the rest. A very good judge of people and a die hard optimist for India are some other qualities that stand out for him," he said.
- "In this untimely loss, capital markets have lost a participant par excellence, like no one else and India has lost a true nationalist. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear ones- may God give them strength and may his soul rest in peace. His memories will be etched forever in the memories of all those who met him and the vaccum he leaves behind will take a very very long timeto be filled."
He proved to each and everyone that if one stays invested in quality companies for long then wealth generation is almost assured: B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities
- "Mr. Jhunjhunwala will be missed for the sheer energy he brought to the TV studios. His strong belief in India's growth story and his bullishness on Indian markets is a tale of legend. He proved to each and everyone that if one stays invested in quality companies for long then wealth generation is almost assured. May his soul rest in peace," saidB Gopkumar,MD & CEO, Axis Securities.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was suffering from kidney disease and ischemic heart disease
- He was suffering from kidney disease and ischemic heart disease. He was taken to Breach Candy hospital and the cause of Death was cardiac arrest, according to the death certificate.
He was my friend, he was approachable and he appreciated every kind gesture that renewed faith in humanity: Deepak Parek, Chairman, Housing Development Finance Corporation
- "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a modern day legend with the optimism that gave phillip to the Indian market trajectory. He was a strong proponent of Indian enterprise and the ensuing uptick of the India growth story. Through every media and personal interaction, he looked beyond immediacy of a crises, confident of the resilience of Indian business story. He believed in the caliber and innovativeness of the typical Indian entrepreneur, asserting always that India would not only meet all geopolitical challenges but emerge as the front runner of world economy.
He was my friend, he was approachable and he appreciated every kind gesture that renewed faith in humanity.
He will be sorely missed; may his soul rest in peace."
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's produced movies like English Vinglish, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was well-known for his love for Bollywood films. He also started Hungama Digital Media with four other partners in 1999. This was later renamed Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
RJ, I owe him big time, tweets Sanjay Dutt
Sad to hear of #Rakeshjhunjhunwala passing away, tweets Sandip Sabharwal
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was my school and college mate, tweets Uday Kotak
RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: PM Modi leads the country in paying tributes to ace investor
- Tributes were pouring in for billionaire investor and market bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala whopassed away early August 14following kidney ailments. Often referred to as India's Warren Buffet,Jhunjhunwala was brought to Mumbai Breach Candy hospital at 6.45 am where doctors declared him dead, reports said. He was 62.
- With a net worth of over $5 billion, Jhunjhunwala's latest venture low-cost carrier Akasa Air, took off exactly a week ago with a Mumbai-Ahemadabad flight. Jhunjhunwala was also the promoter ofStar Health and Allied Insurance. Read more.
We are deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a man whose love for country and passion for aviation, is an inspiration to us all, tweets Jet Airways
Top holdings of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala
Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities, tweets Nirmala Sitaraman
His expertise in finances and stock market predictions greatly contributed towards financial growth of India, tweeted Thomas Biswajit Singh, Indian politician
He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores, tweeted Piyush Goyal
An ace investor and a simple straightforward man, Shri Jhunjhunwala leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire many, tweeted Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd
RJ was one of those who was instrumental in building the equity investor base in India, especially, in the last 15-18 years, Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert
- "RJ was one of those who was instrumental in building the equity investor base in India, especially, in the last 15-18 years and all of us have clearly seen his passion in every interaction he had. He was an eternal optimist. I think his life's journey also gave a hope to many that one can make it big as an investor. Investing may not be a side activity, but it could be a main activity for the people," saidAmbareesh Baliga, an independent market expert.
Ace Investor, Most Generous Donor: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
- With an annual donation of ₹50 crore, ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stormed into the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy list 2021. The billionaire investor donated approximately ₹13.69 lakh per day. (LiveMint)