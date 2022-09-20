R Gandhi appointed part-time chairman of YES Bank

Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi was appointed as part-time chairman at YES Bank on September 20, after RBI's approval.

R Gandhi's appointment is for a period of three years.

"As recommended by the Board of Directors of the Bank, the Reserve Bank of India ('RBI') vide its letter dated September 20, 2022, has approved the appointment of Mr. Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as the Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman of the Bank under Section 10B(1A)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for a period of three (3) years effective from today i.e. September 20, 2022," YES Bank stated in its regulatory filing.

YES Bank also disclosed that R Gandhi is not related to any other Directors or Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank and he is not debarred from holding the office of a director, by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority/regulator.

R Gandhi is currently a financial sector policy expert and adviser. Currently, he advises banks, finance companies, fintech entities, payment system entities, investors and funds on subjects ranging from financial regulations and Indian economy. He is an independent director on the boards of several financial sector entities like bank, market infrastructure, account aggregator, information utility and fintech, among others. He is a prolific speaker and covers, including these areas, wide range of subjects.

Gandhi was a Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years from 2014 to 2017. He had been a seasoned and accomplished central banker for 37 years. He had a three year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital market regulator. He also held the charge of Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology IDRBT), Hyderabad.

He was one of the initial members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Gandhi has been educated in India and abroad. He has a master’s degree in Economics from the Annamalai University, in Tamil Nadu, India. He also has post graduate level certificates in Management Information System from The American University, Washington DC, USA and in Capital Market from the City University of New York, New York, USA.