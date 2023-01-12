 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Quiet Hiring’: When employees are transferred internally or temps are brought in

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 12, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

An HR firm has observed that 15-20 percent of vacancies are being filled through ‘Quiet Hiring’, especially in medium and large-scale organisations.

HR experts say the idea of quiet hiring is to prioritise crucial business functions at a given time. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

While 2021 gave the world ‘The Great Resignation’ and 2022 gave rise to the term ‘Quiet Quitting’, 2023, less than two weeks in, has made HR executives go weak in the knees at the mention of  ‘Quiet Hiring’.

Quiet hiring involves employees taking on other roles within the organisation. For instance, if there is a workforce shortage to complete a job due to the sudden resignation of an employee, another employee from another division with knowledge of the task is “quietly transferred internally” to temporarily fill the role.

“Earlier, this process used to be known as restructuring and this is the first and quickest explanation of the term,” said RP Yadav, CMD, Genius Consultants, an HR consultancy firm.

Secondly, he said the term is also applicable when the company hires people temporarily from outside to complete the task or project at hand. A third instance is when an organisation restructures by permanently transferring employees from one division to another to handle a manpower crisis.

Yadav believes ‘Quiet Hiring’ has been practised by Indian organisations for a long time under the guise of “restructuring” but the intensity has increased because of sudden manpower shortages in light of recent trends.

Of the total vacancy, Genius Consultants has observed that 15-20 percent of the workforce is filled through ‘Quiet Hiring’, particularly in medium and large-scale organisations.