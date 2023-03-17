 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Qatar-based Al-Abdullah Group injects $50 million in EV maker Kabira Mobility

Moneycontrol Contributor
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

The company plans to ramp up the production capacity of its electric bikes, introduce new products and enhance sales infrastructure across the country.

Kabira Mobility, an EV start-up that sells KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes, announced that it has secured a $50 million investment, which is about Rs 413 crore, from its strategic investor, Al-Abdulla Group (Qatar) at an undisclosed valuation. The Goa-based company revealed that the amount raised will be deployed towards enhancing its output at its current facility and setting up its greenfield facility in Uttar Pradesh. The companies, however, did not share the exact details of the deal.

The homegrown electric two-wheeler maker plans to ramp up the production capacity of its electric bikes, introduce new products and enhance its sales infrastructure across the country. The company currently has an installed production capacity of 40,000 units a month at its Dharwad facility.

Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility, stated "Electric bikes are set to be the catalyst for growth in the industry and with this investment, we are poised to lead the charge.  We aim to capture almost 30 percent of the electric bike segment and emerge as an industry leader in the next two years.” He also said the production capacity of the current facility in Karnataka could be enhanced to 60,000 units a month.

