PVR launches 11-screen multiplex in Lucknow

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

The 11-screen multiplex, opened in Lulu Mall, is "Lucknow's biggest" and comes a month after the company announced merger with rival multiplex chain INOX.

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd on February 24 announced the launch of an 11-screen multiplex in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The 11-screen "superplex", opened in Lulu Mall, is "Lucknow's biggest" and comes a month after the company announced merger with rival multiplex chain INOX, a press release stated.

With this launch, PVR has expanded its scale of operations in Uttar Pradesh to 158 screens in 32 properties, and consolidated the merged entity’s presence in North India with 438 screens in 100 properties, it added.

The multiplex in Lulu Mall includes "the multi-sensory 4DX format, premium large screen format P[XL], two auditoriums of PVR’s luxury format, LUXE along with 7 auditoriums with last row recliners", PVR said.