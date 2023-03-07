 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

PVR Cinemas crosses 100 screen milestone in Chennai

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

The opening of the 11-screen multiplex also made the exhibition company to breach the 100-screen milestone in the city following the merger with INOX Leisure, PVR Cinemas said.

PVR Aerohub in Chennai has a seating capacity of 1,155 people.

Film exhibition company PVR Cinemas post the merger with INOX Leisure Ltd has opened an 11-screen multiplex at Phoenix Market City, the company said on Tuesday.

The opening of the 11-screen multiplex also made the exhibition company to breach the 100-screen milestone in the city following the merger with INOX Leisure, PVR Cinemas said.

”With this launch, PVR crosses the 100 screen milestone as part of the joint entity with a presence of 105 screens in 16 cinemas. The merged entity strengthens its foothold in Tamil Nadu with 136 screens in 22 properties and consolidates it presence in south India with 519 screens in 93 properties,” PVR Ltd said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, PVR Ltd Managing Director Ajay Bijli said the southern region is a critical market with a steady supply of regional content and passionate consumer demand. ”We are extremely grateful to audiences in South who come out to watch movies in large numbers in theatres post the pandemic signalling the revival of the film exhibition industry,” he said.