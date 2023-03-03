 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Product and platform business is Tech Mahindra’s next big growth opportunity

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

Going forward, product and platform business will be a key differentiator for the company, expect 2X or more growth in three years, says Tech Mahindra’s top executive.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media & Entertainment and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra left no stone unturned to let its investors know that the IT services firm is going big on its product and platform business opportunity, estimating a 2X or more growth in the next three years, expecting to leverage the intellectual property (IP) it created while working with customers, to clock in revenue.

The IT services firm’s management was speaking at its Investor Day in Pune on March 3.

CEO & MD CP Gurnani said, “We are creating two new streams of business: products and platforms and co-creation with customers. These will be a big growth opportunity for us.”

Further, Manish Vyas, CEO of network services at Tech Mahindra laid down the company’s strategic roadmap to build on the product and platform business.