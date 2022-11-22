 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Preparing for a peak power demand of 230 GW in FY 2024: Alok Kumar, power secy

Sweta Goswami
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Data analysed by Moneycontrol showed that coal stocks in the country were better during and post-monsoon period in 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

The government is preparing to meet a projected peak electricity demand of 230.144 gigawatts (GW) next year (FY24), power ministry secretary Alok Kumar told Moneycontrol on Tuesday, November 22.

The projection of 230 GW is based on surveys carried out across states and this year’s jump in power demand owing to an extended heatwave coupled with renewed economic activity after a two-year pandemic-induced lull.

India’s electricity demand touched a record high of 211.856 GW on June 10 this year, an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the peak demand of 200.570 GW recorded on July 7, 2021.

“We are making all arrangements for next year based on a projected peak power demand of 230 GW. It may not touch this much due to various factors such as favorable weather, but the government has to be prepared for the worst.

So, for the financial year 2023-24, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) through its periodic electric power survey (EPS) worked up an estimated peak electricity demand of 230,144 MW (230.144 GW),” said Kumar.

Data from the power ministry showed that even if compared on a monthly basis with last year, power demand this year (2022-23) was higher by 10-13 percent.