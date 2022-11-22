 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pre-Budger meet: Farmers' bodies ask govt to lift export ban on wheat, other agri items

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST

They also demanded that the government should focus on increasing domestic output of local oilseeds such as soyabean, mustard, groundnut and sunflower, instead of palm.

Representative Image (Image: AP)

In a pre-budget consultation with the finance ministry, farmers' organisations on Tuesday asked the government to lift ban on exports of agri items like wheat and restrict import of products that cost below the minimum support price (MSP).

Imposition of higher taxes on processed foods was another suggestion made by farmers' bodies during the virtual meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The finance minister chaired her third pre-budget consultation with the experts of agriculture and representatives of the agro processing industry here.

In his wish list for the Union Budget 2023-24, Bharat Krishak Samaj Chairman Ajay Vir Jakhar demanded that the government should "not allow import of produce where landing costs are below MSP".

He also urged the Centre to focus on human resources development in the farm sector.