PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on developing tourism in mission mode tomorrow

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

It is a part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode' on Friday, officials said.

Prime Minister Modi will address the participants via a video conferencing link in the morning.

The Union Budget has stated that promotion of tourism will be taken up in mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.