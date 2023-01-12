 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piramal Capital aims to increase retail loan book to more than Rs 1 lakh crore

Jan 12, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance expects to grow its retail loan book to more than Rs 1 lakh crore over the next three years from around Rs 25,000 crore now.

The company, part of Piramal Enterprises, has been rebranded as Piramal Finance.

It is into housing finance, SME lending, and retail finance along with wholesale lending, which is the mainstay with over Rs 42,000 crore in developer financing. Its retail book stood at Rs 24,872 crore at the end of the September quarter.

Out of the retail book, as much as 63 percent is affordable housing loans and most of them came from the takeover of DHFL in September 2021.

Around 26 percent is secured MSME loans, 4.2 percent is digital finance, 2.6 percent is unsecured MSME book and 1.3 percent is used car loans.

The microfinance book, which the company started last September, forms 3 percent of the loan book and the recently launched personal loans are about 0.2 percent, the company's Managing Director Jairam Sridharan told PTI on Wednesday.