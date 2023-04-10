 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PhonePe’s Pincode app: How it stacks up in week 1 of use

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 10, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

Can Pincode — which had over 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store at the time of writing — match up to other apps? Let’s find out.

PhonePe, India’s largest UPI app by market size, ventured into the hyperlocal e-commerce app space with ‘Pincode’ last week. Built on top of the Open Network for Digital Commerce network, it was the first buyer-side app on ONDC and is currently available only for customers in Bengaluru.

ONDC is a decentralised, network-centric model where buyers and sellers can transact irrespective of the platforms/applications they use as long as those platforms/applications are connected to this open network. It doesn’t require buyers and sellers to be on the same platform to carry out a transaction.

Why a separate app was built

Why was Pincode developed as a separate app and not as a tab in the existing PhonePe app? CEO Sameer Nigam said a separate app was required because the product expectation is different. In the case of payments, the aim is to make the customer spend the least amount of time making a payment, which is not the case with shopping, which is experiential.