 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Pet peeves 2022: Of muzzles, leashes, banned breeds, and a death

Souptik Datta
Dec 24, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Lack of awareness of laws is causing RWAs to issue illegal regulations. But animal lovers also need to wake up to the risk posed by unsupervised animals.

The man-animal conflict seems to have spilled out from jungles and entered gated communities.

Residents’ welfare associations (RWA) from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, to Bengaluru find themselves caught in the middle of a fight between pet parents and those seeking stringent regulations to keep pet and stray dogs in line.

In October, a seven-month-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog inside a gated community in Noida’s sector 100. The child belonged to daily wage earners who were engaged in construction work in the society.

RWAs take matters into their own hands

Earlier, in September, following other such incidents of dogs turning on residents / guests, #BanPitbull, #PetPolicy, and #NoidaAuthority had started trending across social media, and the Federation of Association of Apartment Owners, Ghaziabad, had issued a string of guidelines for pet owners.

They said that dogs had to be leashed and muzzled within the society premises (outside the pet parent’s flat). The guideline also urged people to avoid using elevators if animals were present, and suggested the creation of a pet-friendly area inside the society.

Souptik Datta
Sub Editor|Moneycontrol