Which target maturity fund will help you ride out RBI’s final rate hike(s)…and beyond?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

RBI’s first monetary policy of 2023 may well see its final, or one of its last, interest rate hikes for now. And target maturity funds are an ideal investment for your debt allocation.

It is pouring new fund offers (NFO) of target maturity funds (TMF) on mutual fund (MF) street. As many as 10 NFOs are on at the moment, as per data available with Value Research, that would mature as distant as in the year 2033. It appears that the year’s first monetary policy review by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 8 has not tempted fund houses to hold on for a little longer.

That’s both, good and bad news for investors. The good part is: you are spoilt for choice. The not-so-good news is that with all these funds being passively-managed, all you have to choose is the tenure for which you need to stay invested. Your scheme’s portfolio composition is the next deciding factor.

But the question is: Should you wait for the RBI policy to pass and then perhaps wait for a few more days to see where bond yields are headed?

Can Feb 8 RBI policy make any difference?