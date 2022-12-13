 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ways to ask for customisation in your group health insurance policy

Abhishek Bondia
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

For group health insurance, Flexi GMC is the next frontier. Employees are increasingly seeking greater participation in designing the benefits that are most relevant to them. The one-size-fits-all has its limitations.

Almost all multi-national corporations (MNCs) offer group health insurance to their employees. Among Indian firms, more than 90 percent of the large firms offer this employee benefit.

What was earlier a differentiating factor for employers to attract talent, has now become a standard benefit that employees expect as they seek to join a company. That’s why employers are looking at ways to stand out in this area.

Flexible health insurance plans gaining popularity 

One way is to make the group health insurance benefit more flexible. Such schemes are called 'flexi' GMC (group medical cover). Under this scheme, employees pick and choose benefits they like. Such plans then get much higher appreciation from employees, with limited incremental cost to the company.

The most common form of flexi GMC is to allow employees to upgrade coverage at their own cost. The firm fixes a baseline coverage and pays for it. The employees are given an option to choose from a bouquet of benefits with a pre-defined cost. Once the employee chooses these benefits, the corresponding cost is deducted from the employee’s payroll.