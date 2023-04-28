 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UTI Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund: A review

Nikhil Walavalkar
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

UTI Nifty500 Value 50 Index fund aims to provide returns in line with that offered by the underlying index – Nifty 500 Value 50 index. The NFO will close on May 8, 2023

NFO UTI Nifty500 Value50 index fund

Value investing has done well in the volatile environment after the stock markets recorded a low in March 2020. UTI Mutual Fund has launched the new fund offer (NFO) of UTI Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund (UV50). This is the first broad-based value index fund. Should you invest?

What is on offer?

UV50 aims to provide returns in line with that offered by the underlying index – Nifty 500 Value 50 index. The underlying index comprises 50 stocks that are selected from a universe of stocks present in Nifty500. These stocks are picked based on their value score and free-float market capitalisation. The value score of these stocks is computed giving equal weight to valuation parameters such as earnings yield (reverse of price-to-earnings ratio) , price-to-book ratio, sales-to-price ratio and dividend yield. The weight of each stock is capped at a lower of 5 percent or three times the weight of the stock in the index based only on free market capitalisation. The index is rebalanced twice a year.

What works?