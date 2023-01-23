 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is your mutual fund house making money? The real story behind AMC earnings

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 23, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

While large fund houses have made money consistently, foreign fund houses have struggled, with a few exceptions.

An analysis of profit & loss data, shared by CRISIL, shows that 25 of the 42 fund houses made profits in Financial Year (FY) 2021-22, down from 28 a year earlier.

The Indian mutual fund industry has grown significantly in the last few years with its average assets under management (AAUM) growing over 74% since the March quarter of 2018 to Rs 40.26 trillion in the October-December 2022 period.

But, not all fund houses have made profits. An analysis of profit & loss data, shared by CRISIL, shows that 25 of the 42 fund houses made profits in Financial Year (FY) 2021-22, down from 28 a year earlier.

The accounting years followed by Mirae MF and Franklin Templeton MF are different; Mirae follows a January-December financial year, while Franklin Templeton follows an October-September financial year.

IIFCL MF and IL&FS MF, which are infrastructure debt funds, weren’t considered for this story.

A fund house earns its revenue from fund management expenses, which it earns as part of the total expense ratio (TER) of the schemes, up to a maximum of 2.5 percent of the assets under management. Equity funds typically command a higher TER than debt funds. But it is a fund house’s capacity to minimise its costs and maximise its own fund management revenue that can make the difference.