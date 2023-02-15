 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
It’s well-intentioned, but should women add a Mahila Samman Certificate to their portfolio?

Dev Ashish
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

This scheme is mostly targeted at women who generally do not park money in formal small savings instruments

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) is the second female-only small savings scheme after Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. (Representative Image: Pixabay)

In order to encourage women to save, Budget 2023 announced a new small savings scheme exclusively for women (and girl children), called Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC).

A women-only debt product that allows investment up to Rs 2 lakh, it offers a fixed 7.5% interest rate per annum for a fixed tenure of two years, with a partial withdrawal facility. There are no tax benefits for investing nor are the returns tax-free.

This scheme will not be permanently on-tap and will (initially) be available between April 2023 and March 2025.

This is the second female-only small savings scheme after Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana was launched in 2015 as part of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign to encourage parents to invest in their daughters’ education and marriage-related goals and expenses.