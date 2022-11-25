 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Sensex @ all time high: How to make the most of your investments

Nikhil Walavalkar
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

Instead of buying or selling, the time may be right to review your portfolio in the context of your financial goals.

Representative image

On November 24, the S&P BSE Sensex closed the day at a record high of 62,272.68 points, another milestone in its long journey.

The question investors are asking is: Is the market overvalued and should we sell? Or should we simply re-align portfolios?

What’s changed?

The Sensex hit its previous high of 61,765 on October 18, 2021. At that time, it commanded a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 29 on a trailing 12-month basis. At 62,272, it commands a PE of 23.4. The higher the PE ratio, the more expensive the markets are considered.

Though a lower PE indicates cheaper equities, investors should not forget that a year ago it captured the past 12 months that were impacted by the pandemic. Today, the pandemic is probably behind us and there are hopes of better times ahead.

However, the macroeconomic scenario has changed completely. On the one hand, the economy is expected to grow at healthy pace and corporate earnings are expected to follow. On the other hand, interest rates are on the rise.