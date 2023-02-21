 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI rate hike: Make part-prepayments, increase EMIs to cushion interest rise impact

Preeti Kulkarni
Feb 21, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Vipul Patel, founder of Mortgageworld, says interest rate hikes will be limited to 50 basis points in 2023 and rates will start coming down 15-18 months from now.

Borrowers are a worried lot once again.

Not only has the Reserve Bank of India increased the policy repo rate by 25 basis points once again, but it has also left room for more hikes in the months to come.

Put simply, the interest burden on loans could mount further. This is especially true for home loans, which are linked to the repo rate, now at 6.5 percent. The RBI has cumulatively raised rates by 250 basis points (a basis point is 0.01 percentage point) since May 2022 and banks have passed on the entire hike to borrowers, pushing up their total interest payable.

Rates have hardened to a level where mere extension of the loan tenure – the default option instead of EMI hikes – to absorb the increased interest burden is no longer enough. EMIs are going up, too.