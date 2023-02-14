 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quitting your job? Take that company health insurance with you

Feb 14, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

You can convert your group health insurance cover into a personal policy after you quit, or even get fired. You can also enhance your insurance cover by placing a request with the insurer. But the final decision on porting and giving you a bigger cover lies with the insurer

Yogesh Agarwal

In the absence of an individual health cover, moving on from your current employer could leave you stressed about not having any medical insurance, and rightfully so.

Depending only on the company’s health insurance has its drawbacks, especially when you’re between jobs, or been laid off, or wish to take a sabbatical.

What many do not know is that you can convert your company’s health policy to an individual or family cover.