 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Midcaps and smallcaps still little expensive, says Vikaas M Sachdeva of Sundaram Alternates

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Investors, he says, would do well to identify high-quality companies and should not get carried away by short-term gyrations. Look at the high cash-flow and high ROC-generating companies, and stay the course. That is the way to write the India story, he says.

Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates.

Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates, believes one needs to be a little bit circumspect on the mid-cap and small-cap space.

Talking on the sidelines of PMS Bazaar’s Dubai Alternative Investment Summit, the fund manager also spoke about the key themes to invest in and why the performance of the Portfolio Management Service (PMS) industry may improve, going ahead.

Edited excerpts:

The Budget and RBI interest rates hikes are now out of the picture. Any specific sectors that are looking good, from a medium-term or long-term perspective?