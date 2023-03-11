 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Last-minute tax saving tips: If you haven’t submitted supporting documents to your employer, there’s trouble

Preeti Kulkarni
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

Claims for certain expenses must only be routed through your employer. Leave Travel Allowance is one such. You cannot claim it directly while filing your returns.

If you have not submitted the necessary proof to your employer to claim deductions and exemptions under various sections of the Income Tax Act, you may already be late.

Typically, employers require their employees to submit the proof by mid-January, so that the final tax deduction at source (TDS) can be adjusted in the salary of the last three months of the financial year.

If you are still contemplating whether or not to submit the proofs, thinking that it's not a big deal and you can claim the deductions while filing your tax return, you may be mistaken. Some deductions and exemptions can only be claimed if they are routed through your employer.

Therefore, it is essential to submit the necessary proof to your employer as soon as possible to ensure that you don't miss out on any tax benefits you are eligible for.