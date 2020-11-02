LTC tax exemption scheme for private sector employees: Should you opt for it?

After the Diwali ‘gift’ from the finance ministry for central government and PSU employees on leave travel concession fare reimbursement and leave encashment, it has now released the rules for non-central government employees too.

So, if you haven’t been able to travel due the COVID-19 pandemic and, hence, cannot claim tax exemption on your leave travel allowance (LTA), the government’s LTC voucher scheme will come to your aid. If you were to spend three times your LTA on buying goods and services that attract GST of over 12 percent, you will be able to take the exemption. These purchases will have to be made before March 31, 2021. You will need to make payments through digital modes and furnish the bills to make the claim.

Employees are allowed to claim LTA tax exemption twice in a block of four calendar years, with the current block running from 2018-2021. With the festive season overflowing with discounts and cashbacks, it might be tempting to take this one-time tax benefit as you are unlikely to travel in any case. “If you were already looking to make big-ticket spends anyway, this is a good avenue to save on taxes,” says Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India. However, making purchases merely to avail of this tax concession will not be wise.

After all, private sector employees do not have to be concerned about this benefit getting lapsed if they do not take the scheme this year. “Unlike government sector employees, LTC fare and leave encashment are not additional amounts that they get,” adds Raote. LTA is part of private sector employees’ cost-to-company structure. They do not get any additional reimbursement upon producing travel ticket receipts. If they fail to travel, the LTA is credited to their salary in March after deducting the taxed at the slab rate applicable.

So, how should you evaluate the scheme? Here’s an explainer to help you make the decision.

What is the extent of tax relief I can expect?

The maximum fare eligible for the purpose is Rs 36,000 per family member, in line with the structure applicable to the highest slab for central government and public sector employees, whose entitlement is decided by their grade. “However, your LTA limit will also come into play. Therefore, if your LTA is Rs 40,000 per annum, you will have to spend Rs 1.2 lakh to exhaust the tax benefit. Also, if LTA is not part of your salary structure, you will not be able to claim the benefit under this scheme,” says Sudhir Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO, Taxspanner.

What if I am unable to utilise the entire LTA?

In that case, the tax benefit will be allowed in proportion of the amount you spend. “The eligible benefit amount will be restricted to one-third of the amount spent and the balance will be subject to tax as per the slab rate applicable to you,” says Kaushik. For example, if you are entitled to LTA of Rs 80,000 (deemed LTC fare), you will have to spend Rs 2.4 lakh (Rs 80,000 x 3) to get the full exemption. However, if you manage to make purchases worth only Rs 1.8 lakh, the amount eligible for the benefit will be restricted to Rs 60,000 – that is, one-third of the amount actually spent (Rs 1.8 lakh) or 75 percent of your deemed LTC fare (that is, Rs 80,000). Assuming you fall in the highest tax bracket (30 percent), the tax applicable on this Rs 60,000 would have been Rs 18,000 had you not availed of the scheme. Since you have, you will save on this outgo.

Is it wise to spend three times my LTA to gain the tax exemption?

The answer depends entirely on your goals, needs and your assessment of your job security. Central government and public sector employees haven’t faced job losses or salary cuts since March, despite the economy being hit by the COVID-19-induced lockdowns. “You need to be certain of your cashflows in the coming months. Only if you do not foresee a cash crunch can you advance such spends to be eligible for the LTA exemption,” advises Kaushik.

The pandemic is here to stay, as is the threat of resumption of lockdowns and, therefore, job losses and pay cuts – at least until a vaccine appears on the scene. You need to be mindful of this risk while compromising your liquidity simply to take the tax break.

What if I have opted for the new tax regime?

The government’s official communication says that such individuals who have exercise the option of the concessional tax regime will not be entitled to this scheme.

Some tax experts believe the I-T department might be willing to give this exemption to such individuals too, as the objective is to boost consumption. This is because salaried employees can make their choice until they file their returns. So, if after evaluating your taxable income during 2020-21, you feel that you are better off with the existing tax regime, you can still revert to it and get the LTA tax break under this scheme. However, there are ambiguities too since the circular has specifically mentioned that such employees will not be able to avail of the benefit.

“As per the rules, you are required to submit it to your employers, which will not be possible if you choose the new tax regime. Although you cannot attach invoice proofs while filing returns, you can claim the exemption after preserving the bills as they may be needed if the department issues a notice. However, this remains a grey area that needs clarification,” says Kaushik.