Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Looking to invest in gold ? You can still bank on gold ETFs’ shimmer

Preeti Kulkarni
Apr 22, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Despite the LTCG tax setback, gold ETFs and gold fund-of-funds score over physical gold when it comes to liquidity, ease of purchase, storage and purity, say experts.

Should you invest in gold ETFs this Akshaya Tritiya?

Gold prices have set a scorching pace this summer with the yellow metal crossing the milestone of Rs 60,000 per 10 gram in March 2023. And, the uncertain global economic scenario and elevated inflation levels in India could mean that the prices remain buoyant through the year.

“Safe haven assets, especially gold and silver, have seen fantastic rallies since the start of this year, posting 10 percent YTD (year-to-date) gains. It probably is the year of safe havens, as along with global growth slowdown, and geo-political uncertainties, there are also expectations regarding slower interest rate hikes which really is a positive scenario for gold prices,” says Navneet Damani, Head – Research, Commodities and Currencies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Gold reigns supreme as a diversification tool