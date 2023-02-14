 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indians now know the importance of health insurance but continue to be underinsured: Niva Bupa Health CEO

Preeti Kulkarni
Feb 14, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

Krishnan Ramachandran highlights that not enough millennials buy health insurance. This segment, he adds, is one of his target areas in the next few years.

Health insurance premium rates have risen 10-15 percent annually due to the rise in the cost of healthcare post COVID-19.

Policyholders are increasingly realising the importance of having adequate cover in place and the average cover size has increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh now, says Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, in an interview with Moneycontrol.

The health insurance sector has witnessed a tumultuous three years due to COVID-19-induced strain on the healthcare and healthcare financing space. The industry has paid out COVID-19 claims worth Rs 25,000 crore to date, he says.

While it has not ceased to be a factor in medical underwriting (the process of evaluating the prospective policyholder’s health to determine premiums), the past infection does not have a bearing on premiums anymore, he says. Indians have realised the importance of having adequate health insurance covers in place, but continue to remain underinsured.