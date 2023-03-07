 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Fintech Conclave | Transparency, ease of access are positive consequences of regulations

Moneycontrol PF Team
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST

Regulations have helped the number of demat accounts zoom from three crore to around 11 crore, broking industry penetrated to newer cities and millions of investors came into direct investing.

From left to right: Pravin Jadhav, Founder and CEO, Raise Financial; Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss AMC; Kayezad Adajania, Editor- Personal Finance, Moneycontrol; Subramanya SV, Co-Founder and CEO, Fisdom; Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5Paisa; and Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Grip

Regulations have made investing safer for customers, which has helped the fintech industry grow faster over the past few years, said experts at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) on March 7.

While speaking during a panel discussion on the topic, “Fintech and Markets: Navigating the Regulatory Landscape”, Radhika Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Edelweiss Asset Management Company, said, “We sometimes complain about regulation, but mutual funds have become the Rs 40 trillion industry because we are the best-regulated industry in the country.”

Regulations helped fintech players thrive

Answering a question on the impact of regulations on fintech players, Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of 5Paisa said, “The changes have been very good. Today, broadly 70-80 percent of the market is consolidated with large players, and when you have large players, both on the banking and on the broking side, it brings in credibility. I think in last three years regulations have been phenomenal.”