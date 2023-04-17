 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Index funds saw max. inflows in FY22-23, 83 percent of which was into target maturity funds

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:13 PM IST

While it’s getting tougher for actively-managed funds, especially large-cap funds, to outperform their benchmarks, passively-managed equity funds have been slow to catch up. The real winner in this category is the Target Maturity Funds. But an encore in FY23-24 seems unlikely, though.

Active funds saw net outflows of Rs 53,826 crore during the fiscal, mainly due to selling in debt funds.

While active mutual fund (MF) schemes have struggled to beat their benchmarks, passive schemes have dominated the MF industry in the financial year 2022-23, garnering net inflows of Rs 1.57 trillion.

Active funds saw net outflows of Rs 53,826 crore during the fiscal, mainly due to selling in debt funds.

Despite flattish stock markets, equity funds saw net inflows of Rs 1.47 trillion during the financial year. Overall, the Indian mutual fund industry saw a net inflow of Rs 1.04 trillion during the financial year, and a net outflow of Rs 1.84 trillion in debt funds.

Compared to this, in FY21-22, mutual funds overall had seen a net inflow of Rs 3.31 trillion.