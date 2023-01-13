 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Making a list of things to give away in a Will, but don’t know where to look? A step-by-step guide to dig them out

Shailendra Dubey
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

There are many who want to write a Will but do not do so because of the cumbersome data-gathering exercise involved. Here’s how you can overcome that inertia and go about it

It is important to be aware of what kind of information will be needed in the Will. Don't run after valuation of the investment, folio number in mutual funds, fixed deposit number or any other number that keeps changing due to transaction or maturity need not be captured. Instead, customer ID, savings account number, demat account number, policy number etc, which are unique and remain constant, should be included in the Will.

A lot has been said and written on why writing a Will is important and how it can ensure that your assets get passed on to your loved ones in a smooth manner. Despite this, only a miniscule number of people in India make a Will before they pass on.

While the unpleasant thought of mortality, not being aware of the consequences of intestate death (dying without a Will) or just procrastination are some of the common reasons for people not writing their Will, there are many who want to write a Will but don’t do it due to the cumbersome data-gathering exercise involved. Here’s how one can overcome that.

Capture personal and family details

The Will needs to capture the testator’s (person writing the Will) personal and immediate family members’ details. So, start with the easiest part of the data, i.e., name, address, unique identification numbers of self and all the immediate family members. In cases where beneficiaries are other than the immediate family member, details of such person or entity will also be required.

Collate the relevant data