How to write a frictionless will and pass on assets to your loved ones

Mrin Agarwal
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Apart from deciding how much each of your heirs will inherit, there are some factors to consider while preparing your will.

Estate planning is an important and everlasting gift that you can give your family. After the pandemic, more people are looking at writing wills.

The process of writing a will requires deep thought on many factors that go beyond how you want to bequeath your assets. Here’s a look at some of the factors.

Single asset, multiple heirs

When a single asset is willed to many heirs, there could be some issues. This is especially true in case of physical assets like a house, apartment or plot of land.

The heirs may not live in your city or may not feel the same way about your property as you do. They may also not be interested in the property if it involves repairs and renovation.

Family members may have opposing views about the asset. Ideally, one should try not to give a single asset to multiple heirs to avoid these situations.