Got your first pay? Five simple rules for your investment journey

Bhavya Dua
Nov 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Start early to avail the benefits of compounding, build a nest egg, work to a plan, stay safe: do this, and the force will be with you.

Gatha Singh, 22, works as an Analyst with 60_decibels, a social impact measurement firm. For Singh, retirement planning is a distant goal that she’d rather not think about now. For the moment, she has her eyes set on travel. “One of my major goals is to travel every month,” she says.

To this end, she sets aside 50 percent of her salary and invests it in a basket of mutual funds (MF), stocks, and a bank recurring deposit (RD). While the goal of monthly travel is a bit lofty, she is on the right path — regular savings to meet her goal.

Like Singh, there are many youngsters who enter the workforce every year. Deciding how to invest your money in your 20s can seem overwhelming at first. You don’t need to have a lot of money to be a successful investor. The most important thing is to start early, and take baby steps. “Find a balance between impulse spending and investing for your future,” says Kalpesh Ashar, a certified financial planner and SEBI registered investment advisor.

Start early

It is good to start investing as early as possible, ideally when you receive your first salary, and avail of the benefits of compounding.

For instance, let’s say you started early and invested Rs 1 lakh, and your investment grew 14 percent per annum. If you stay invested for 20 years, you will end up with Rs 13.74 lakh.